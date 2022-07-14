Advertisement

Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

Randy Panzer
Randy Panzer(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - It began with a routine traffic stop and ended with a major drug bust.

In the early morning hours on July 8, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle speeding near Verdi and made a stop. When they approached the vehicle they say the passenger appeared to be trying to discard some blue pills into a water jug.

A search found a lot more - nearly six pounds of the powerful opioid, Fentanyl.

That’s a lot of Fentanyl, enough to have had a significant impact on our community.

“There’s no doubt this bust saved lives,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Zirkle of the regional Consolidated Narcotics Unit. “Those pills were destined for the streets in our area. Each and every one has the potential to cause an overdose death in our community.”

In fact, the powerful painkiller has emerged a major concern for law enforcement and public health officials. It’s often used in counterfeit pills masquerading as another drug, like oxycontin. A user never knows how much Fentanyl is hidden in the pills he buys and the resulting overdoses are sometimes fatal.

Lt. Zirkle says these pills were likely made in Mexico and were being transported from California’s central valley.

The deputies arrested 37-year-old Randy Panzer on charges of possession and possession with intent to sell. The investigation is continuing.

