Rolled ice cream on a hot day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The work starts early at Rolled Mountain Creamery. Open at 11am each weekday, with the recent temperatures, it doesn’t take long for customers to come in looking for relief.

“Got out of the Marines in 2015, and I asked my family if we could put one of the machines in one of the corners of the shop,” says Rolled Mountain Creamery President and Founder.

The shop meaning “Dorinda’s”.

Perhaps a perfect pairing as the chocolates need to be kept in a well air conditioned space.

Vance says he takes cream and places it on a more than freezing plate of steel and goes to work. It’s a technique he says he found in Asia.

“Then it flash-freezes in front of you,” Vance says of the process. “We start to mix in whatever you want. You watch your ice cream being made from scratch. You control every step of the process…This is going to be the same milk fat as gelato. But flash frozen on steel. So, you have to try it for yourself,” he says.

Vance and his staff work quickly once they were trained and got the hang of it.

He says a serving only takes about two minutes to make. There are custom flavors. The most popular with kids is cookies and cream. Regular customers he says will come up with combinations he’s never heard of but certainly will try and make.

With temperatures at the century mark, this wouldn’t be a bad gig at all.

Customers too can find relief from the heat as they eat their ice cream under the shade. And this time of year, more and more partake. Two thirds of the business is made between now and September.

The Rolled Mountain Creamery has been in business for four years now. But they say they saw a change after COVID. Customers used to come in at certain times of the day. Now it’s just a steady stream with the busiest hours after 7:00pm.

Vance suspects that’s because it’s the perfect time of day here in Northern Nevada.

