Man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for 7 lbs of meth

Kevin Frederick Monthei
Kevin Frederick Monthei(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man caught with 7 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kevin Frederick Monthei, 55, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking following his October 2020 arrest by the Reno Police Department and the Regional Narcotics Unit.

Authorities put him under investigation after receiving information about his involvement in the transportation and sales of drugs.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell argued that the amount of methamphetamine Monthei brought to the community was shocking, the district attorney’s office said. Monthei has prior offenses, Vieta-Kabell noted.

