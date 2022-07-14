Local nonprofits collaborate to create the ‘Truckee Meadows Community Progress Report’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Through the collaborative effort of Truckee Meadows Tomorrow and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra the Truckee Meadows community now has a detailed report of what life is like in Washoe County.

“Data needs to be democratically shared, it needs to be accessible to everyone from your neighbor to the governor,” said Erica Mirich, President and CEO of TMT.

It is the Truckee Meadows Community Progress report and it’s purpose is to give a better understanding of the quality of life throughout the county.

“You know when we look at quality of life, quality of life is not just health and wellness, its also our natural environment, its also our land use and infrastructure, education, civic engagement, public safety,” said Mirich.

By measuring ten focus areas, like detailing Washoe County’s community’s basic demographics, to identifying key influences relating to physical and mental health, or looking at our community’s water usage and air quality. All of those facts and figures are a part of the Community Progress Report, with the goal of getting everyone in the community informed on their local communities strengths and weaknesses.

“Some areas are more challenging than others to face, for example, poverty and housing is one subject that is a current issue, but there’s a lot of people working hard to make that better in this community...and that’s the goal of our data so we can track how we’re doing...we have to know where we’re at, to be better equipped for where we can go,” said Mirich.

It’s been 15 years, since the Truckee Meadows community has had an extensive all-in-one report of this kind. Data gathered by TMT and UWNNS, for the betterment of every person living in the region.

“Think of it like a little spark and now we’re gonna nurture that some more, and bring more people to the table...we believe in bringing people together from all different parts of the community and saying ‘here are the concerns that are present, here’s what we know to be true, and what can we all do collectively to work on that’,” said Kelly Stevens, Vice President of Community Impact with UWNNS.

To take a look at the Truckee Meadows Community Progress Report, click here.

