Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last time Lacy J. Dalton was on Morning Break, she brought with her the Platinum album award for her work on Willie Nelson’s record, Half Nelson. Thursday, she came back on the show to announce that she is the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Career Achievement Award from the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards, the largest Indie award show in the U.S.

It will be presented at this year’s JMA Ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Sunday, Oct. 23. The Lifetime Career Achievement Award honors those that have made a profound impact in music through their creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance.

Dalton has had an incredible career with many highlights, including her 1979 Academy of Country Music’s Top New Female Vocalist of the Year award. Her signature song “16th Avenue” became the Anthem for Nashville songwriters and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this upcoming September.

Dalton is continuing a country wide tour with stops at the following cities:

  • JUL 24 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, NV
  • AUG 27 – Weirton Event Center / Weirton, WV
  • SEP 09 - Cowboy Expo 2022 / Fallon, NV
  • SEP 24 - Private Event / Glenbrook, NV
  • OCT 21 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, TN
  • OCT 22 – Homestead Hall / Columbia, TN
  • OCT 23 – Josie Awards at the Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, TN
  • NOV 26 - Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, CA
  • DEC 3 – Private Event / Gold Hill, NV
  • DEC 18 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, NV
  • MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also follow Lacy J. Dalton on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

