Idaho man dies in I-80 crash west of Winnemucca

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -An Idaho man died June 30 in a crash on Interstate 80 in Pershing County about 17 miles west of Winnemucca.

Richard Strauss, 72, of Rigby, Idaho, was driving a Ford F-350 that went off the highway at about 3:40 p.m., the Nevada State Police said Thursday.

Strauss was going east on I-80 in the right lane when for an unknown reason he ran off the right side of the highway and hit a reflective marker. He overcorrected to the left and the vehicle spun counterclockwise and he hit a road sign, NSP said.

The Ford re-entered the highway, crossed over both travel lanes and ran off the left side of the road, then Strauss overcorrected to the right and the Ford went across both travel lanes where it again went of the right roadway edge. It overturned on the dirt shoulder south of I-80.

Any witnesses are asked to call Sgt. Mitch Payne at 775-753-1111.

