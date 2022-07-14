Advertisement

Competitors, sponsors needes for Veterans Guest House golf tournament fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday, August 8, competitors of all skill levels will take to the green at the Montreux Golf and Country Club to raise money for Veterans Guest House. The local non-profit provides free overnight accommodations and resources to the veteran community seeking medical treatment in the Reno or Sparks area.

CEO Sylvia Dubeau stopped by Morning Break to call all amateur and golf hobbyists to sign up for the golf tournament.

Those who wish to participate can choose from purchasing a foursome for $2,000 or a variety of sponsorship tiers, ranging from $500 to $10,000. Included with each playing-package is a gourmet boxed lunch, complimentary libations and hors d’oeuvres and Titleist ProV golf balls. Each golfer will also receive a $100 Puma merchandise voucher.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and tee time is 2:00 p.m. The award ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. The first place team will win a free foursome at Montreux and a trophy.

Golfing for Our Heroes is sponsored in part by Ken Bickford Family Foundation and New West Distributing.

If you or your company is interested in competing or sponsoring this event, contact Patrice Klaich: patrice@veteransguesthouse.org or (775) 324-6958.

