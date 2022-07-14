Advertisement

BBBSNN receives $1.1 million donation from well-known philanthropist

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MacKenzie Scott, a well-known philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. The non-profit made the announcement on Thursday, saying the donation is part of a larger gift of roughly $121 million for BBBS chapters nationwide. According to BBBSNN, the Northern Nevada chapter is just one of 38 agencies to receive funding.

In a release, BBBSNN says it plans to use the funds to expand services and programming over the next 5 years. For example, the organization would like to extend its services to Lyon County, in addition to Reno, Sparks and Carson City. It also plans to launch a Bigs with Badges program, where the agency will partner with first responders and law enforcement to create more one-on-one mentorship opportunities for the kids it serves.

BBBSNN also wants to increase the number of children it serves. The agency currently supports 300 youth per year in one-to-one mentoring relationships. That number will increase to 750 by 2025 and to 1,000 by 2027.

“During the height of the pandemic, we know that many of our community youth struggled with their mental health,” said BBBSNN CEO Derek Beauvais. “However, nearly a quarter of youth in our programs significantly improved their depressive symptoms. It’s just one more example of the major impacts mentors can make in our community.”

