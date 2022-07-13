Advertisement

WCSO: Man found with nearly 6 pounds of Fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Randy Panzer
Randy Panzer(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man faces drug charges after deputies found him with nearly 6 pounds of Fentanyl pills, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Randy Panzer, 37, was arrested July 8, 2022 during a traffic stop in Verdi.

The sheriff’s office said that as deputies approached the vehicle, they saw Panzer acting erratically and attempting to get rid of multiple blue pills in a water jug.

Panzer and the female driver were detained. During the investigation, deputies found nine bags of blue pills believed to be Fentanyl, totaling 2,630 grams or 5.798 pounds.

Panzer is being held at the Washoe County Detention Facility on drug charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The sheriff’s office did not release more information on the female who was with Panzer.

