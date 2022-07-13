UNR student launches beverage delivery service on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shiva Kittusamy says he thought of the idea back in 2019 while sitting in a summer class at UNLV. He was trying to order a coffee but wasn’t sure if the delivery person would be able to come on campus.

“If I used one of the current platforms like Uber Eats, Door Dash, they wouldn’t find me. I would have to risk trying to find them in a sketchy neighborhood,” Kittusamy said.

His startup, AYCE Delivery, aims to change that by delivering beverages to students on campus.

“If I’m in the library and I want my coffee delivered to me or my beverage delivered to us, I can just order it and a college student will bring it to me because they know where everything is on campus.”

Kittusamy launched the AYCE Delivery website last month and it quickly took off.

“[It] was just crazy for me because I was like ‘Oh my god, my idea that I have had for a while and my team has been working on has finally come to fruition,’” Kittusamy said.

AYCE Delivery teamed up with a new coffee shop across the street from campus, Buzzed Coffee.

Owner Kyle Jennings said it was Kittusamy’s drive and bold ideas that convinced him to strike a deal creating drinks for the new service.

“You know delivering to the library, second table, guy in a red shirt, that’s kind of next level,” Jennings said.

Buzzed Coffee provides the drinks and AYCE delivers. The two owners say it’s the perfect match.

“I wanted him to be the crafter but at the end of the day put our little touch on it,” said Jennings.

With Buzzed Coffee right next door, students who deliver won’t need to use a car. Kittusamy says it was important that his company prioritizes eco-friendly transportation by using bikes and scooters.

“Freshmen, like in the dorms, that don’t have cars and they want to have a job and they can’t find a job on campus, this is a great opportunity for them to make money and it’s very flexible,” Kittusamy said.

While some might be skeptical about a business run by college students, Kittusamy says that’s what sets them apart.

“We really feel that college students working for us brings us an edge with deliveries on campus because they have campus knowledge.”

“It doesn’t feel like you’re a stranger to the person you’re delivering to,” said Navleen Khera, creative director at AYCE Delivery.

Khera says this startup is all about empowering young people.

“You don’t have to wait until you have an opportunity. If you have the passion just go for it.”

“I really want to see AYCE take off… and even if it doesn’t, I want there to be an impact here at UNR and in the larger Reno community,” said Kittusamy.

The AYCE Delivery team hopes to have an app up and running by fall semester.

You can check out their website here: https://aycedelivery.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.