RootEd, Great Full Gardens help plant new modular greenhouse at Wooster High School

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new structure on Wooster High School’s campus that will grow their curriculum and impact on student’s lives.

Non-profit RootEd and Great Full Gardens restaurant have helped plant a modular greenhouse to be used as part of Wooster’s Career Technical Education programs.

“I just think it’s really important kids are exposed to the importance of gardening and its benefits,” said Joshua Smith, Director of Root-Ed. ““We’re looking to getting this into all the schools to help expose kids to growing vegetables, being healthy and making good choices for the rest of their lives.”

Wooster is the second school in Washoe County to receive a modular greenhouse, joining Pine Middle. Funds raised by Sierra Car Care, Great Full Gardens, Modular Greenhouses and Wooster High School made this possible.

“This is a game-changer ... this just adds to what we’re trying to do,” said Joe Sellers, CTE teacher at Wooster. “Job training, life skills, team work. All the stuff they don’t necessarily get in other classes in terms of hands-on training.”

Overall, it’s the fifth modular greenhouse made possible by RootEd and Great Full Gardens.

