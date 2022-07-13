Reno. the fastest warming city in the US?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the US.

According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer than they were in 1970. That put’s us at the top of the list, the fastest warming city in the country.

State Climatologist Steph McAfee says she isn’t surprised and neither should we be, however......”We love lists,” she says,”but sometimes they can hide some complications.”

The list and our position on it may--she says--be skewed by the fact that the early 70′s, when this study began. was a relatively cool period and the location of our official recording station has moved a bit.

That said, regardless of our ranking< there’s no denying the trend. In fact, the whole western US is warming faster, almost twice as fast, as any other region.

But why is it particularly notable here? Take a look around. Compare the town we saw in 1970 with what we see now. “he growth of the city also makes the city warmer,” says Mc Afee. “This is something we call the ‘urban heat island.”

That’s all that asphalt and concrete covering an increasing share of our valley’s surface. It absorbs heat, warming out surroundings. “Pus, in some places more hard surfaces means less vegetation. So maybe less shade, less wet soils that the water is evaporating from cooling off the air around you.”

What can be done, aside from doing what we can about climate change? Continue planting trees while remaining water wise as much as possible. Greenery and shade always helps. Lighter colored pavement and smarter roofing materials would also help.

But, inevitably she says, the trend will continue and we need to be aware of its impacts on our health.

“Either immediate health issues. someone having heat exhaustion or heat stroke, maybe if they are outside working during the hot part of the day, but that long term heat can also exacerbate other health issues.”

