Advertisement

Nevada Climate Series launches today

Resources for those at risk of the dangers of wildfires.
Resources for those at risk of the dangers of wildfires.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is providing a series of resources when it comes to climate change in our area. Governor Steve Sisolak will be visiting the Pinehaven Fire burn scar and have a roundtable with students from Caughlin Ranch Elementary.

The series will include a collaborative guide of resources for those who are at risk for wildfire dangers. It is to bring awareness and understanding of the impacts of wildfire, poor air quality, and changes in water resources.

Dr. Kristen Averyt is the first Senior Climate Coordinator for the State of Nevada. She will be in attendance presenting the resource programs that are available for those households at risk,

“We are going to touch on the different issues that impact our communities, whether it’s air quality, water, or extreme heat. It hits us everywhere, and we want to make sure communities across Nevada understand that and we can talk to about how it’s impacting them,” Dr. Averyt said.

She continued to say how Nevada is preparing for climate change impacts now, so we are ready for the future.

More wildfire resources will be made available this afternoon.

Click here to view the Nevada Climate Initiative website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman

Latest News

Nevada Humanities and Double Scoop are teaming up for an art and mental health discussion...
Discussion on Art and Mental health happening Wednesday
LTCC secures $40 million to construct on-campus student housing
LTCC secures nearly $40 million to construct affordable student housing on campus
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Spread the Word Nevada
Book Drive for Spread the Word Nevada