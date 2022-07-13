Nevada Climate Series launches today

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is providing a series of resources when it comes to climate change in our area. Governor Steve Sisolak will be visiting the Pinehaven Fire burn scar and have a roundtable with students from Caughlin Ranch Elementary.

The series will include a collaborative guide of resources for those who are at risk for wildfire dangers. It is to bring awareness and understanding of the impacts of wildfire, poor air quality, and changes in water resources.

Dr. Kristen Averyt is the first Senior Climate Coordinator for the State of Nevada. She will be in attendance presenting the resource programs that are available for those households at risk,

“We are going to touch on the different issues that impact our communities, whether it’s air quality, water, or extreme heat. It hits us everywhere, and we want to make sure communities across Nevada understand that and we can talk to about how it’s impacting them,” Dr. Averyt said.

She continued to say how Nevada is preparing for climate change impacts now, so we are ready for the future.

More wildfire resources will be made available this afternoon.

Click here to view the Nevada Climate Initiative website.

