Miroglio’s Three-Hit Day Lifts Aces Over Space Cowboys, 6-5

SUGAR LAND, Tex. (Reno Aces) - Dominic Miroglio’s season-high, three-hit performance, which included his seventh home run, led the Reno Aces (46-40) to the 6-5 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-49) Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field.

Camden Duzenack dropped a safety-squeeze bunt that delivered the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning and drove home Cooper Hummel on the play. With the victory, the Aces have claimed their season’s second, five-game winning streak.

Miroglio’s massive offensive game included a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the top of the sixth and a game-tying single in the eighth inning lined into right field.

Seth Beer kickstarted Reno’s offense when he launched a two-run homer over the right-center field fence in the top of the second frame.

Reliever Blake Workman (2-0) earned the win for the Aces after the right-hander eliminated the two Sugar Land hitters he faced in the bottom of the seventh, allowing Reno to take the lead in the eighth inning.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, 3 R.

Yonny Hernandez: 1-for-3, extended hitting streak to five games.

Drey Jameson: (ND) 5.0 IP, 2 R/2 ER, 6 H, 5 K’s.

Caleb Baragar: (H, 4) 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K’s

Tyler Holton: (S, 1) 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 1 H, 1 K.

The Reno Aces continue their trip to Texas to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series through Sunday, July 17. Following the all-star break, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, July 22, when they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

