Lyon County: Parents arrested after children found in substandard living conditions

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second time in as many days, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of adults after children were found living in substandard conditions.

LCSO on Wednesday announced the arrest of David Helmick, 42, on charges of felony child abuse, living in a recreational vehicle without a permit and obstructing a police officer.

It arrested Mairenel Hadley, 31, on charges of child endangerment, living in a recreational vehicle without a permit and obstructing a peace officer.

Both were also arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The sheriff’s office said their family lived without proper hookups and utilities in a recreational vehicle in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Yerington.

There were children living there ages 13, 7, and 18 months, LCSO said. Detectives found that the recreational vehicle they were living in was on property where a home burned down and was not habitable. The property was littered with all sorts of junk vehicles, car parts, and trash, LCSO said. The recreational vehicle had limited food and water as well. Detectives found that they had illegally tapped into city water and sewer lines and that a gasoline generator provided limited power.

Hadley came out of the home with the children when deputies arrived, but they had to use police canine to find Helmick hiding inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services put the children into protective custody.

Several junk vehicles were towed from the property.

The sheriff’s office said there are resources available for people in need. This includes drug and alcohol counseling, financial aid, and food and housing assistance programs. For more information on these programs, call Lyon County Human Services at 775-577-5009 or go to https://www.lyon-county.org/175/Human-Services.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.