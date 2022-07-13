LTCC secures nearly $40 million to construct affordable student housing on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Affordable student housing is coming to Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), after securing funds through the new California budget, geared towards expanding low-cost living.

Nearly $40 million are being assigned to LTCC for the construction of a 100-bed housing project. According to the school, they’ve been trying to build the facility for almost a decade but construction costs made it impossible.

Superintendent and president Jeff DeFranco says the goal is to help tackle two main barriers for students, housing and affordability.

“We’ve been impacted by more Airbnb, more remote workers, that has created less availability of rentals and real estate to serve local employees and students alike,” he said.

The building will have dual and single-occupancy apartment-style units. Rents will start at $500 a month for dual units and $795 for singles.

“That includes everything, internet, utilities, weekly cleaning services,” said DeFranco.

“If you were to go out into like the marketplace and check like for a studio is going to be over a thousand dollars for sure,” said Lina Caro, a first-year student at LTCC.

Eligibility requirements include being a California resident, a full-time student and low income.

Student trustee, Geego Ocampo told KOLO8 News Now that on-campus housing will be a major relief for those who struggle with transportation.

“People is hard to get their transit to come in school,” he said.

“It basically adds to your mental health, to your emotional health, all that you know, I think it will be one less stress to make us better students,” said Caro.

“Those students can be closer to classrooms, to fields if they want to train, gym...is a great idea,” said Diego Carrasco, a student at LTCC.

Single units will be held especially for students who are military veterans, older adults, and/or have privacy or mental health needs. Construction is expected to start in the summer of next year and open in the Fall of 2025.

At the moment, LTCC has a 31-bed off-campus housing facility. The new project is expected to also help enrollment numbers get back to pre-pandemic levels.

