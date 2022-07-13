Advertisement

“Life’s a Beach”: Kings of Reno to present a musical theater variety show with a drag twist during Artown

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your funny bone ready. “Life’s a Beach” is sure to be the summertime event to remember. With live singing, dancing, drag queens and kings, and comedy, there is something for everyone. This family-friendly show is the best way to beat the heat.

Kings of Reno co-founder, Tabitha Andrews, is the director of this show. She along with Amelia Giles, who goes by the drag name “Warren Peace,” stopped by Morning Break to talk about the fun-loving show.

Life’s a Beach” opens at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada Thursday, July 14 and runs for two weekends.

Show dates and times:

  • July 14 @ 7 p.m.
  • July 15 @10 p.m.
  • July 16 @ 10 p.m.
  • July 21 @ 7 p.m.
  • July 22 @ 10 p.m.
  • Doors open 30 minutes before the shows.

For tickets and more information, click here.

You can also support Kings of Reno by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

