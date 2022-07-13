Advertisement

Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.(Subway via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman

Latest News

Edward A. Bagwell, 60, is charged with abuse of a corpse and failure to report human remains....
Indiana man accused of dismembering girlfriend’s body
Spread the Word Nevada
Book Drive for Spread the Word Nevada
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south