Get ready to L-A-U-G-H during “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Reno Little Theater

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to COVID complications, opening weekend of Reno Little Theater’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has been postponed a week. Shows scheduled for July 15-17 have been cancelled and the show will now debut Thursday, July 21. Ticket holders will be contacted with instructions on how to reschedule reservations or receive a refund.

While the cast is disappointed to have to make this last minute change, it just means more time to hype up next week’s performances! This show has been two years in the making as it was originally supposed to be performed back in 2020. But like everything else that year, it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Georgia McNight who plays Olive Ostrovsky and the show’s technical director and lighting designer, Chad Sweet, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what it means to Reno Little Theater to finally be able to perform this show.

Show dates and times:

  • July 21 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • July 22 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • July 23 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • July 24 @ 2 p.m.
  • July 28 @ 2 p.m.
  • July 29 @ 2 p.m.
  • July 30 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • July 31@ 2 p.m.

More information and to purchase tickets, can be found here.

You can also support the Reno Little Theater by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

