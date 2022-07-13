Advertisement

Ex-high school math teacher sent to prison for trying to have sex with 14-year-old

Justin Michael Sortino
Justin Michael Sortino
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A former high school math teacher will serve up to 10 years in prison after being caught in a sting looking for men trying to have sex with underage girls, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Justin Michael Sortino, 36, of Reno was caught in an investigation by the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.

Sortino thought in early 2021 he was arranging over the internet to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. It was HEAT detectives and they arrested him.

Sortino pleaded guilty in April to one count of luring or attempting to lure a child with the use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and one count of attempting to use or permit a minor, age 14 or older to be subject of sexual portrayal in a performance.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Darcy Cameron said Sortino previously worked as a high school math teacher, a fact that he discussed and used in his messages with the believed 14-year-old girl to further manipulate her. In 2016, Sortino voluntarily resigned from his Sparks High School teaching position after a sexual assault investigation involving a student. He was ultimately not arrested as it was determined the student attended a different school and was 18 when they had sex.

Cameron used that conduct to ask for 30-year sentences on each count. Sortino got a 10-year sentence for both counts.

