Discussion on Art and Mental health happening Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Humanities and Double Scoop are teaming up for a conversation about mental health.

The roundtable is happening on Wednesday, July 13, as a part of Artown. It will include a panel of four people who have experience with mental health in our community and will discuss how art has impacted their own mental health.

The event will be moderated by a journalist with Double Scoop, which is a Nevada art publication. Then there’ll be a Q&A session, where the audience can join in on the conversation.

The goal of the event is to keep the conversation on mental health going.

“As people come together, the connection and conversation can help people really elevate the levels of their mental health and regain the mental health they feel they might be losing in this moment,” said Christina Barr, Executive Director of Nevada Humanities.

It’s being held at the Lake Mansion on Court Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30.

