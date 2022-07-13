Carroll Bashes Three-Run Homer in Reno’s 5-4 Win Over Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Tex. (Reno Aces) - Corbin Carroll left the yard in his second-straight game with a three-run homer in the third as the Reno Aces (45-40) lassoed a 5-4 win late against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-48) Tuesday evening in front of 2,800 fans at Constellation Field.

With an early 1-0 deficit, the Aces’ offense ignited with a four-run third highlighted by a three-run blast from Carroll for a 4-1 lead.

The Space Cowboys countered with a trio of runs in the bottom half of the third to tie it at four and both sides struggled to score for the next five innings.

Stone Garrett broke through for Reno in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to plate Dominic Fletcher for a 5-4 advantage and the eventual win.

Mitchell Stumpo earned his first win as an Ace after the Guilford College product tossed a hitless seventh inning of relief, allowed no runs and struck out a batter.

Aces Notables:

Corbin Carroll: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-3, RBI, SB.

Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, 2 R.

Mitchell Stumpo: (W, 1-2), 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Kevin Ginkel: (S,7), 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Dan Straily: (ND), 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue its visit to Texas for a six-game road trip to square off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, through Sunday, July 17. The Aces then return to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, July 22, when they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

