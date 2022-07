RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All this month, you can drop off new or gently-used books to SCHEELS in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada will make sure those books go to local kids to help build their own home libraries. Hayley Hayden stopped by KOLO to talk more about the book drive and other opportunities in Washoe County.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.