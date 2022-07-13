988 mental health hotline goes live nationwide Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At Crisis Support Services of Nevada professionals take calls from people who are in a mental health crisis. Callers may even be contemplating suicide. Last year the center took more than 87,000 crisis calls.

But with the advent of a new simpler number the center expects to take more calls than that in 2022.

“It is probably one of the biggest advances in behavioral health that our nation has ever seen,” says Rachelle Pellissier, Crisis Support Services of Nevada Executive Director.

Pellissier is talking about the new three-digit nationwide crisis call number 988.

Scheduled to go live Saturday July 16, 2022, it’s an easier number to remember when the caller is experiencing a mental health crisis, or the caller is dealing with someone who is.

“How important it is,” says Pellissier of having someone to turn to. “How important it is for our teens and our youth. You know we’ve gotten calls from an 8-year-old. This is happening,” she says.

988 is a result of the “National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020″.

The act allowed federal money and legislation to flow into states so they could establish or modify a mental health call center.

Called the 911 for mental health callers, they will not have to worry about being transferred from a 911 call center. Instead, a mental health professional will be on the other end of the line to listen to what the caller has to say and provide support and guidance to the situation at hand.

988 hopes to take the stigma out of seeking mental health assistance, as well as connect the caller to ongoing care if needed. But there are even bigger goals.

988 starts will a call center. But will in time grow to include mobile teams and crisis stabilization centers.

