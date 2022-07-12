Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The heat will continue through this week, with triple digits possible each afternoon for valley locations. Smoke and haze will also drift into the area at times as the Washburn Fire continues to burn. A few storms are also possible Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. The heat will hold until late next weekend, when a trough will dip close enough for some cooling. -Jeff