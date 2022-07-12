Advertisement

Truck rolls off interstate, sparks brush fire

A Waste Management truck rolls off I-580 Tuesday morning, sparking a small brush fire.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Waste Management truck rolled off the highway and sparked a small brush fire Tuesday morning, the Reno Fire Department reported.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. July 12, 2022 on I-580 northbound near Damonte Ranch Parkway.

At least one person was treated by REMSA. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The area was closed while crews extinguished the fire. Some lane closures are still in place while the truck is removed.

