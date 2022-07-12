Advertisement

Search of Yerington home leads to drug, child endangerment arrests

Pictured left to right: Jeramy Forrest, Tanya McGarvey, and Chazz Nevin
Pictured left to right: Jeramy Forrest, Tanya McGarvey, and Chazz Nevin(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are in custody after Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs in a home in Yerington. A report of possible drug activity inside a motorhome on Palomino Drive was made on July 11, 2022. When deputies arrived, they made contact with 41-year-old, Jeramy Forrest and 41-year-old Tanya McGarvey. They discovered that both Forrest and McGarvey were living in the home, along with a 10-year-old child, with no power. The pair were arrested for child endangerment and a search warrant for the property was issued.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was in poor condition and deputies found several pieces of drug paraphernalia out in the open. In addition to the motorhome not having power, there was also little food or water available. Deputies discovered that 8 people were living on the property and 5 of them were issued citations for living in a motorhome without a special use permit and proper hookups. A small amount of methamphetamine was also found during the search.

Jeramy Forrest was arrested for the following charges: child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain or permitting a nuisance property, residing in a trailer without a special use permit. Tanya McGarvey is facing a charge of child endangerment. Meanwhile, a third person, Chazz Nevin, was charged with the following: possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense, warrant arrest for criminal contempt, maintaining or permitting a nuisance property.

