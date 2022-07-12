Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

