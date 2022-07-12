The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Proposed Mill Street Widening Project

Sponsored: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is seeking community input on the preliminary design for improvements on Mill Street in Reno between Kietzke Lane and Terminal Way.

“There are a number of existing challenges that are causing congestion and safety issues, such as unsafe driver maneuvers that lead to crashes and even fatalities along this stretch of roadway. The RTC is proposing improvements to make this roadway safer and more efficient, and now we want to hear from our community,” said RTC Director of Engineering Dale Keller.

Safety is the RTC’s top priority. As part of the design process, the RTC is proposing improvements for all roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers. To enhance safety and to improve traffic operations, the RTC plans to add a third eastbound lane from Kietzke Ln. to I-580, and consolidate side street access to Mill Street with a new signalized intersection at Golden Lane/Redwood Place, move utilities underground, improve drainage, and add sidewalks throughout the project limits.

The RTC is seeking community input on the preliminary design. The community is invited to watch a brief virtual presentation on the project website MillStreetWidening.com. Please provide comments by August 11, 2022, by emailing dkeller@rtcwashoe.com or calling (775) 335-1827.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2024.

For more information, visit MillStreetWidening.com.

