Power line suspected cause in brush fires

Crews extinguish a brush fire in Cold Springs just north of the 395 NB on ramp.
Crews extinguish a brush fire in Cold Springs just north of the 395 NB on ramp.(KOLO / Harrison Brenner)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District extinguished two brush fires late Tuesday morning believed to have started from a power line.

Crews responded to Cold Springs just north of the U.S. 395 northbound on-ramp. That brush fire burned about a quarter of an acre.

Crews put out a second brush fire that burned a tenth of an acre on N. Virginia Street near U.S. 395 and the Red Rock exit.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported at either location.

