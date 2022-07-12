Power line suspected cause in brush fires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District extinguished two brush fires late Tuesday morning believed to have started from a power line.

Crews responded to Cold Springs just north of the U.S. 395 northbound on-ramp. That brush fire burned about a quarter of an acre.

Crews put out a second brush fire that burned a tenth of an acre on N. Virginia Street near U.S. 395 and the Red Rock exit.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported at either location.

