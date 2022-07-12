Marijuana concentrates in schools, Washoe County Juvenile Services reminds parents it’s a felony

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Juvenile Services is seeing a significant number of minors being referred to the agency for possession of marijuana concentrates at schools and in the community.

Division Director, Joe Saiz told KOLO8 News Now that this has been a trend for the last two or three years. However, many parents and guardians don’t know or understand that there could be significant consequences.

“For a child under the age of 18 to be in possession of concentrated cannabis, it is a felony,” said Saiz.

Most of these minors are between the ages of 10 and 18. According to Saiz, the concentrates are being found inside e-cigarettes and vape pens.

“The marijuana concentrates that we’re seeing are commercial concentrates so, they’re either coming from the dispensaries or being manufactured somewhere and similar to prescription pills or alcohol, at some point, adults are purchasing these,” said Saiz.

Anne-Elizabeth Northan is the executive director at Join Together Northern Nevada, a nonprofit that focuses on addressing substance abuse in Washoe County.

”We do a lot of prevention programming in the schools,” she said.

Based on anecdotal evidence, they’ve seen about an eight to ten percent increase in marijuana concentrates at local schools.

“The ages are getting younger, so we’re seeing it a lot in the middle schools and even before that in fourth and fifth grade,” said Northan. “What we hear most, especially when we’re talking to the younger youth in the high school, they have friends who are 21 or over 21, often times that happens. With parent recreational use, sometimes people don’t lock up their marijuana and it’s sitting out, children get a hold of it that way.”

She says that when it comes to THC, legal doesn’t always mean safe. Especially when talking about developing minds.

“A lot of psychosis that’s happening with these middle school students going into the ER and having struggles that way,” said Northan.

Reasons for the uptick include the current mental health crisis among teens and increased marketing after the legalization of cannabis.

Initial referral to juvenile services requires a police report by school police or a local law enforcement agency.

“We’ll review the nature of the case,” said Saiz. “All felony cases are referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review and it could lead to court hearings, referrals and recommendations for substance abuse counseling or assessment community service hours, and meetings with the probation officer.”

Another trend Northan has seen is marijuana being laced with fentanyl.

“Again, this is anecdotal, whenever our youth go in for treatment, they’re going in for a marijuana-use disorder and finding they actually have a fentanyl use disorder,” she said.

80% of kids nationally say their parents are the defining factor for their choices to use a substance or not. Parents and guardians are encouraged to have conversations with their children about drug use.

