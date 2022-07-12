KOLO Fan Drive update: helping seniors as temperatures rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are soaring this week, furthering the need for fan donations for the KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive. Last summer 800 fans were given to seniors in need in our community. That goal remains as we make it halfway through this donation drive.

Washoe county senior services has collected 496 fans so far. 51 fans are currently left at the services center in Washoe. With this week being the hottest they have been this summer so far, senior services say there’s a huge need for more donations.

The public is encouraged to donate new fans in the box. Fans are also being collected at the Carson City Senior Center.

Timothy Meredith received a free fan this year and he said,

“It helps out, it helps out the community, and it helps me out too.”

Ryan Crane is the Administrative Secretary Supervisor at Washoe County Senior Services and has seen how this drive has directly made an impact,

" I’m finding this year because of the changes in the economy that seniors are using their air conditioning less. They’re dealing with the heat so having these fans helps keep their power bill down. It gives them adequate cooling for their day-to-day life.”

Our seniors who have no air conditioning or have not been a part of the KOLO 8 Fan Drive have priority.

Seniors in need can contact Washoe County Senior Services at 775-328-2575 extension 9.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m in Washoe and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Carson City Senior Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

