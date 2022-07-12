KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin and Artown’s Oliver X team up to make spicy hoisin chicken lettuce wraps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week’s episode of KOLO Cooks was a full house with Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, joining Reno Recipes’ Jonathan Chapin. Together, they created an easy, lightweight appetizer to beat the summer heat.

Ingredients:

2 shallot (minced)

5 Baby Bella mushrooms (finely chopped)

1 Serrano pepper (chopped)

2 tablespoon cilantro (chopped)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

2 limes (juiced)

3 boneless skinless chicken thighs (cut into small pieces)

1 Roma tomato (diced into small pieces)

1 cup hoisin sauce

1/8 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup toasted sesame oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

6 big leaves of butter lettuce

Toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Sriracha (optional)

Directions:

In bowl add hoisin sauce, chicken, garlic, cilantro, 1/2 lime juice and marinate over night. In hot pan add oil, mushrooms, Serrano pepper, tomatoes, salt and pepper When those start to cook down, deglaze pan with rice wine vinegar. Add chicken and cook until done. When mix starts to cool, scoop into butter lettuce leaves. Top with sriracha and sesame seeds. VOILA! A perfect summer dish to eat on the porch with family and friends!

And if you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family this week, Artown has you covered!

Dragon Lights July 1-31 - 6-10:30 p.m. - The amazing spectacle of lights all the way from China. Take the family for a wondrous night in the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

Artown on the Quad - 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring the Reno Phil Concertmaster Ruth Lenz and her String Theory Quartet (FREE)

Sierra Nevada Ballet presents Dancing by the River - 8 p.m. - Sierra Nevada Ballet presents an exciting new program of dance and live music continuing in the tradition of SNB’s highly acclaimed annual performances at Reno’s ARTOWN Festival. Program features pieces by 8 different choreographers, international Tap Star Sam Weber, singer Cami Thompson and her trio and the full company of SNB dancers with many different styles of dance and music from classic to contemporary jazz.

Moon Muses Encored - Get ready for song, dance, aerial arts, live music, specialty acts, and a touch of tasteful burlesque as Reno’s local underground performing arts get revived this summer. Sit back, relax, and have a beverage as you are whisked away on a sexy summer evening rendezvous.

Every Wednesday is Cultural Connections – Sunny Jain’s Wild Wild East is world music at its best; a polyrhythmic tour de force of free jazz, east Indian rhythms – Imagine the soundtrack to a runaway camel caravan through the land of kings! (FREE)

Artown Presents our Headliner Series with 10-time Grammy-winners the jazz vocal virtuosos “The Manhattan Transfer” – Celebrating their 50th Anniversary!

Fridays on the Truckee - 7:30PM - This week Reno Taiko joins forces with Mariachi Plata de Reno (FREE)

The Floyd will rock Reno this Saturday night! The ultimate Pink Floyd tribute band will rock state-of-the-art pop-up amphitheater venue with a multi-million-dollar stage, light and sound installation at 321 E. 5th Street in the back of The Depot in downtown Reno!

This is only week 2 of Artown, so prepare for an amazing month of art, music, and entertainment! For complete info on all of these events, click here.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan's great hair.

