Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Iturriaga dreamt of owning an Italian bakery for ten years and last month she opened the doors of Dolce Caffe.

“I’ve been dreaming about it every single day of my life and I just can’t believe it’s here,” she said.

Dolce Caffe is run by the Iturriaga family and Melissa’s mother, Giuseppa, says it feels like home.

“I am so happy, it is like bringing my country here,” Giuseppa said.

Melissa was trained in the art of savories and pastries by a close friend, Gianni Rapisarda. He traveled from Italy to help the family open their doors.

Melissa’s father, Claudio Iturriaga, translated for Rapisarda saying, “For him, he gives his all to teach whether is it a family member or someone who hires him as a consultant. He’s been doing it a long time and for him, it’s his passion.”

Melissa said Rapisarda has shown her how to fall in love with the art of baking.

“I thought you have to be perfect at making sweets and pastries but he’s like ‘no, you just take your time and fall in love with your baked goods’,” she said.

The Iturriaga family imports many of their goods and hopes to bring authentic Italian flavors to Northern Nevada.

“I wanted people to feel some type of culture in a way, something different, something new, something that they haven’t tried before,” Melissa said.

Melissa says she owes this dream to her mother Giuseppa, the one who taught her the importance of honoring your heritage.

“She’s the core, without her and without her learning, I wouldn’t have this passion.”

You can visit Dolce Caffe at the corner of Mayberry and McCarran.

