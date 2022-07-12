Free Summer Family Art Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families are encouraged to come out for the event this weekend hosted by Arts For All Nevada. The festival will feature eight hands-on stations for kids with plenty to see and do. Folks can also check out the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center in Reno. Jackie Clay with Arts For All Nevada visited KOLO to talk about what children can expect.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.