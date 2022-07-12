Food Bank now delivering 3-day food boxes to kids in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that many can access, but plenty choose not to.

“We know that there are many who qualify but few who take advantage,” said Jocelyn Lantrip of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Longford Park on E. Greenbrae Drive is one of 25 spots where students can now pick up boxes of food twice a week, and those boxes will now come with enough food to last 3 days.

And despite a shortage of food at the food bank’s warehouse east of Reno, Lantrip says the organization still has more than enough for this program.

Assemblywoman Natha Anderson has spent her career in education and says that being able to get multiple days’ worth of food at once will be a big relief for families with parents who work long hours.

“This is incredibly important,” she stressed. “Food is one of the 3 things kids need. They need to know they are safe, not hungry, and emotionally people are there for them.”

For a full list of pick-up locations and times, click here.

