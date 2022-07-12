Advertisement

Food Bank now delivering 3-day food boxes to kids in need

As part of Kids Cafe program when school is not in session
A student picks up a box of food at Longford Park on E. Greenbrae Drive on Tuesday, July 12,...
A student picks up a box of food at Longford Park on E. Greenbrae Drive on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that many can access, but plenty choose not to.

“We know that there are many who qualify but few who take advantage,” said Jocelyn Lantrip of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Longford Park on E. Greenbrae Drive is one of 25 spots where students can now pick up boxes of food twice a week, and those boxes will now come with enough food to last 3 days.

And despite a shortage of food at the food bank’s warehouse east of Reno, Lantrip says the organization still has more than enough for this program.

Assemblywoman Natha Anderson has spent her career in education and says that being able to get multiple days’ worth of food at once will be a big relief for families with parents who work long hours.

“This is incredibly important,” she stressed. “Food is one of the 3 things kids need. They need to know they are safe, not hungry, and emotionally people are there for them.”

For a full list of pick-up locations and times, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman

Latest News

Yerington's Ku Stevens is using his platform as a decorated athlete to raise awareness about...
Yerington’s Stevens running to raise awareness
Temperatures are soaring this week, and more donations are needed for the KOLO 8 Summer Fan...
KOLO Fan Drive: Helping seniors as temperatures rise
Possession of marijuana concentrates is a felony for minors.
Marijuana concentrates in schools, Washoe County Juvenile Services reminds parents it’s a felony
Affordable home shortage
Affordable housing: Study says Nevada is among the worst in the nation