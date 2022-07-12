Advertisement

FDA working to allow boosters for all adults

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, an expert panel is recommending Moderna's COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17, marking another step toward bringing a second brand of vaccine for kids in that age group.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:22 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House wants to make second COVID boosters available to all adults.

Second boosters are currently only authorized for people who are at least 50 years old or immunocompromised.

The Food and Drug Administration is working to change that.

Some experts are worried younger adults’ immunity is waning, and the Ba.5 sub-variant of omicron is more likely to reinfect people than previous variants.

One question that remains is how many people would get second boosters.

Only about half of Americans eligible for a first booster have gotten one.

Just more than a quarter of those already qualified for a second booster have gotten that shot.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team hosts briefing
A Florida woman found a giant iguana in her toilet.
Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet
In this undated photo provided by the Library of Congress, Ada Limón poses for a portrait in...
Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate