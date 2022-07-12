Advertisement

CAMO RNO offers troubled Veterans a second chance

CAMO RNO graduation ceremonies at Reno Municipal Court
CAMO RNO graduation ceremonies at Reno Municipal Court(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The crowd of about one hundred sang the song “Lean on Me” this afternoon on the third floor of the Mills B. Lane Justice Center. The song takes on special significance at this graduation in Reno Municipal Court.

Five graduating Veterans had to learn to ask for help and support as they made their way through a year-long program called “Camo-Reno”. It stands for “Courts Assisting Military Offenders.”

It means a second chance for Veterans who have been arrested for misdemeanors like drunk driving or domestic violence.

" I’m sober. I’m happy. I have a purpose. I have goals,” says Stephen O’Brien who was one of the five CAMO RNO grads.

Graduations like this happen only about twice a year.

Currently there are 24 Veterans in the CAMO-RNO program active or retired military who take a series of classes, tested frequently for substances, and must perform community service over a course of 12-months or longer.

Some are relegated to in-person treatment for a time.

It’s acknowledged that some who leave the military may be dealing with PTSD, anger issues, and lack structure. That can lead to other problems where they come under arrest. They have a chance to enter the CAMO-RNO program.

“They are rule followers,” says Judge Shelly O’Neill of the CAMO RNO participants. “So, if I tell them a rule, they follow it. And that’s how we get to graduations like this,” she says.

The VA is heavily involved in this program which so far has graduated 42 Veterans since 2018.

Judge O’Neill told the audience she and her staff applied for and received Department of Justice grants which help finance tests and treatment for the vets. Nevada’s Legislature created a law which allows the misdemeanor charges to be dropped should the Veteran complete a program sanctioned by the DOJ.

White envelopes dismissing those charges awaited the graduates right after they accepted their certificates.

As they often say at the ceremony “Mission Accomplished.”

