Affordable housing: Study says Nevada is among the worst in the nation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Nevada falls behind every other state in the country when it comes to affordable and available housing for low income renters.

“Between inflation and the impacts of a hot housing market that we’re seeing with the pandemic, Nevada is an amazing place to live but increasingly there are no options for many Nevadans,” said Christine Hess, Executive Director of the Nevada Housing Coalition.

Hess says the shortage is in the tens of thousands.

“We need 84,000 more units.”

While it’s especially hard on those who make less than $25,000 dollars a year, she says this far-reaching crisis impacts whole communities.

“Our teachers... our public safety officers, the barista at the coffee shop,” she noted.

Nevada Legal Services say they’re seeing seeing an increase in evictions and the number of people trying to find new housing.

“The market right now is very, very hard,” said Pro Bono Assistant Jessica Melgar.

“We try to assist with eviction sealings, that way they can find potentially find new homes.”

Hess says the state’s ‘Home Means Nevada’ Initiative, which will invest $500 million dollars in affordable housing will help. But she also believes it will take more than money to solve this statewide problem.

