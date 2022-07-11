Advertisement

Two men arrested in Gardnerville charged with drug trafficking

David Wright and Sung Lee.
David Wright and Sung Lee.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two alleged drug traffickers during an undercover operation at the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville.

The Street Enforcement Team had been conducting undercover negotiations with 56-year-old David Wright of southern California who agreed to deliver one pound of methamphetamine on July 7, 2022. Investigators said Wright delivered about 462 grams of methamphetamine. He also had another 82.3 grams of methamphetamine and 8.7 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, the sheriff’s office reported. After the delivery, he was arrested.

Inside his vehicle was 56-year-old Sung Lee from southern California who was arrested with 7.9 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office reported.

Both Lee and Wright were booked into the Douglas County Jail and are charged with a high level of trafficking a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bail for both was set at $100,000 each.

The arrests were in conjunction with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

David Wright
David Wright(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
Sung Lee
Sung Lee(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

