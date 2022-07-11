Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman
Nevada State Police respond to a crash involving a semi truck in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
LIVE: Biden, Harris to give remarks; celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Russia could be setting its sights on Kharkiv as it ramps up attacks on Ukraine's second...
Kharkiv destruction after Russian attacks