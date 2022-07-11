Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man faces several drug charges in connection with a trafficking organization that investigators said was trafficking methamphetamine from southern California into Reno.

Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez, 30, was arrested June 18, 2022.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Diaz-Rodriguez is a drug trafficker who traveled to the Reno area. Detectives conducted surveillance on him and arrested him at the Grand Sierra Resort. He was found with 31 pounds of methamphetamine during his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Diaz-Rodriguez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Sales of a Controlled Substance, trafficking a Controlled Substance and Obstructing and Resisting.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Narcotics Unit at (775) 334-3065. You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to RPD case number 22-11210.

