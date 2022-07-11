Advertisement

Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Reno

Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez
Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man faces several drug charges in connection with a trafficking organization that investigators said was trafficking methamphetamine from southern California into Reno.

Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez, 30, was arrested June 18, 2022.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Diaz-Rodriguez is a drug trafficker who traveled to the Reno area. Detectives conducted surveillance on him and arrested him at the Grand Sierra Resort. He was found with 31 pounds of methamphetamine during his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Diaz-Rodriguez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Sales of a Controlled Substance, trafficking a Controlled Substance and Obstructing and Resisting.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Narcotics Unit at (775) 334-3065. You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to RPD case number 22-11210.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman
Nevada State Police respond to a crash involving a semi truck in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Two men arrested in Gardnerville charged with drug trafficking
Monday Motivations - Meditation
Monday Motivations: The ‘is’ and ‘is nots’ of meditation
AVA Ballet Presents Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks
A.V.A. Ballet ready for upcoming Artown performances of “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks”
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review