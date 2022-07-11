Advertisement

Nine arrested in human trafficking operation

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A human trafficking operation in the Stateline area resulted in the arrest of nine men, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On July 7th and 8th, investigators said the men contacted undercover officers posing as children for the purpose of engaging in sexual relations with them.

The nine men are facing several charges including Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child, Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction, Attempted Child Abuse Involving Sexual Exploitation, Soliciting a Child for Prostitution, Attempted Luring of a Child, and one male was charged with resisting arrest.

Two other men were cited and released for Solicitation for Prostitution of an adult.

The operation was a joint effort by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) team along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

