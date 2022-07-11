Advertisement

Monday Motivations: The ‘is’ and ‘is nots’ of meditation

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meditation is growing in popularity, but many people still picture silent monks in isolated jungle temples. Modern meditation looks more like silent walks or runs in the neighborhood, sitting quietly on the back porch or breathing along with a guided meditation app.

Even though there are changes to what meditation is, there’s very little change to what meditation is not and hasn’t been over the centuries.

Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach at Purposeful Living Healing Center in Midtown, stopped by Morning Break to break the myths and misconceptions about meditation.

Learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman
Nevada State Police respond to a crash involving a semi truck in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Two men arrested in Gardnerville charged with drug trafficking
AVA Ballet Presents Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks
A.V.A. Ballet ready for upcoming Artown performances of “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks”
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review