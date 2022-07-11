Monday AM Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot weather ahead! This week looks to be Northern Nevada’s hottest yet, with temperatures remaining in the mid to high 90s and even pushing a hundred at the beginning of the week. With these warmer temperatures comes the risk of thunderstorms. Tuesday night looks to be the day isolated thunderstorms are most likely, but they’re also possible Wednesday and Thursday. The smoke from the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite may also affect some areas nearby. On Monday, that includes areas around the Tahoe Basin and Douglas County. Tuesday, wind is expected to possibly push that smoke further North and create possible hazy conditions.

