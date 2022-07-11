Local legal assistance event geared toward homeless population

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today Catholic Charities sponsored it’s third legal services event for the year. It was specifically designed for those in the local homeless population. Representatives from Nevada Legal Services, Immigration, and the public defender’s office were all on hand to help with issues like child custody, eviction, or legal status.

But also in the parking lot, a tent for Reno Municipal Court. Judge Shelly O’Neill was there to help execute the Reno Municipal Court Warrant Amnesty Program.

“I live in the real world,” says Judge O’Neill. “And I know what it is like to have all those pressures on you. I want to lift at least one of those scary pressures off peoples’ backs so they can take care of business and their families. And go on with their lives,” she says.

The amnesty program started on July 1, 2022, and goes until September 30,2022. Typically, she says the warrants are for traffic violations, but they can be for other minor infractions as well.

With the dozen or so people she saw today, she says one of the warrants went back as far as 2015.

But, in general she says the outstanding warrants are a result of COVID.

“The COVID. It was very difficult to get people to come to court. Many times, because the courthouse was closed,” says Judge O’Neill.

Other reasons for the outstanding warrant include fear, lack of money, and a misunderstanding of the court system.

Today Judge O’Neill says she dismissed the failure to appear warrant for many people. The original charge she says can be worked out with lower fines or even community service.

Outstanding warrants she says just make a difficult life more difficult with such information relayed to a rental management company, car insurance, potential employer and the DMV.

She encourages those with outstanding warrants with Municipal Court to take advantage of the amnesty program. Chances are when Catholic Charities sponsors another legal help event, it will be too late.

Catholic Charities hopes to conduct another event in the fourth quarter, sometime in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.