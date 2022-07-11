Large expansion underway at Nevada CARES Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A large expansion is underway at the Nevada CARES Campus.

Several of the old buildings adjacent to the current shelter have been purchased by the county and are set to be demolished in order to make way for the new campus, which is being built in phases.

New sleeping areas, restrooms, laundry facilities, and dining areas are all in the works.

“About 15 acres was purchased with the vision of always expanding into a place that is more than just a place to sleep,” said County Housing and Homeless Services Manager Dana Searcy.

Searcy showed local media around the site on Monday, and it’s clear that with the amount of homeless people in Reno, that an expansion is badly needed.

“In the building we have 604 people,” she explained. “We are full pretty much every day.”

The initial idea for the campus was that it would be just for men, but that is no longer the case with about 30% of Reno’s population being women.

Washoe County has also set up Mod Pods for people outside of the main shelter.

The construction of the full campus is expected to take about 2.5 years.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.