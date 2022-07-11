Advertisement

Doctor recommended tips to stay hydrated

This week we are going to have the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.
This week we are going to have the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.(MGNOnline)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week we are going to have the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. It is crucial to stay hydrated, but sometimes making sure you are drinking enough water can feel like a chore.

Whether you are working or playing outside, take scheduled breaks. If you are thirsty, it is already too late. In order to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke, up your intake of foods with high water content. Berries, cucumber, watermelon, lettuce, and even yogurt are foods filled with water. Adding foods like these are easy ways to hydrate in these hot temperatures.

Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD with Saint Mary’s shared what the plan of action should be in hot weather,

“Think about having a really diverse amount of opportunity to keep yourself hydrated, so not only water but fruits and vegetables. I think when you shake it up a little bit and have different options you are more likely to have a fruit or drink water, and it doesn’t feel like a task, and I think that’s the biggest thing you can do,” Dr. Curry-Winchell said.

For more ways to ensure you are properly hydrated, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Katharine Kahler
Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman
Nevada State Police respond to a crash involving a semi truck in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure

Latest News

Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza found in backyard ducks and chickens in Carson City
Fireworks show
Helping those with PTSD, Alzheimer’s cope with firework celebrations
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Washoe County level of COVID-19 elevated to high
WCSO gives out 'patrol packs' around the community for those in need.
WCSO distributes ‘patrol packs’ to help people in need