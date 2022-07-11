Doctor recommended tips to stay hydrated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week we are going to have the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. It is crucial to stay hydrated, but sometimes making sure you are drinking enough water can feel like a chore.

Whether you are working or playing outside, take scheduled breaks. If you are thirsty, it is already too late. In order to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke, up your intake of foods with high water content. Berries, cucumber, watermelon, lettuce, and even yogurt are foods filled with water. Adding foods like these are easy ways to hydrate in these hot temperatures.

Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD with Saint Mary’s shared what the plan of action should be in hot weather,

“Think about having a really diverse amount of opportunity to keep yourself hydrated, so not only water but fruits and vegetables. I think when you shake it up a little bit and have different options you are more likely to have a fruit or drink water, and it doesn’t feel like a task, and I think that’s the biggest thing you can do,” Dr. Curry-Winchell said.

