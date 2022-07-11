Advertisement

A.V.A. Ballet ready for upcoming Artown performances of “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ballet performed to songs from pop culture icons like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and ABBA. That’s what you’re in for if you see one of A.V.A. Ballet’s performances this week at the amphitheater at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

Vice President Steve Trounday stopped by Morning Break to give us a look at this week’s show, “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks.”

The Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater will come alive with ballet grace and passionate rock, dance, and alternative music July 15 and 16. Artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne has choreographed an exciting contemporary ballet that will be like no other you have ever seen. Imagine ballerinas performing grande jetés to music by popular rock artists. The stage will feature scaffolding and exciting props and sets that will create a visual spectacle that cannot be missed.

And the best part? Both performances are free! Shows start at 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre offers high-quality performances, exposure and education to ballet and theatre, and improved quality of life within our community.

For more information, click here.

