RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after they found a man and a woman dead inside a Sparks home.

It happened at a home on Tyler Way, just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Detectives believe it appears to be a murder/suicide incident but say there’s no risk to the public.

The victims have not yet been identified.

